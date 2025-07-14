UC25 Patient Transport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force medical personnel off-load simulated patients from a C-130 Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2025 (UC25) at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 28, 2025. U.S. Transportation Command’s annual exercise, UC25, tested how the Defense Department and its interagency and industry partners coordinate military patient movement from the Indo-Pacific to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Gary Edwards)