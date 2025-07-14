Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Hopeland West, an instructor with Weapons Field Training Company gives directions to recruits during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) week aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. BWT is a one week-long training event that teaches recruits the basics of combat survival and rifle maneuvers. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9225543
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-JM917-1114
|Resolution:
|6036x4024
|Size:
|19.36 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
