Rct. Caleb Randell, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sets security during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 12:49
|Photo ID:
|9225555
|VIRIN:
|250723-M-JM917-1237
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|35.32 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.