Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Rct. Caleb Randell, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, sets security during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:49
    Photo ID: 9225555
    VIRIN: 250723-M-JM917-1237
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 35.32 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training
    Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Buddy Rushing
    BWT
    MCRDPI
    Rifle
    Recruit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download