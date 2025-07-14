Charlie Company Basic Warrior Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rct. Shane Johansey, a recruit with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, buddy rushes during Basic Warrior Training (BWT) aboard Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 23, 2025. BWT serves as a test of the field and combat skills that recruits have learned throughout their time in recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)