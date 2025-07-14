Hotel Company Water Survival Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Aiden Murphy, a Marine Corps Instructor of Water Survival (MCIWS) with Tango Company, Support Battalion, instructs recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 22, 2025. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)