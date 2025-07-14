Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Water Survival Training

    Hotel Company Water Survival Training

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    A rct. with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, swims during swim week on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 22, 2025. Following coaching, recruits must demonstrate their proficiency in the water in order to progress to the next phase of recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 10:54
    Photo ID: 9225238
    VIRIN: 250722-M-JM917-1387
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.95 MB
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
