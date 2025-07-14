Hotel Company Water Survival Training

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion prepare to conduct basic swim qualification on Marine Corps Recruit Training Depot Parris Island, S.C., July 22, 2025. Basic swim qualification consists of a 25-meter swim, tower jump into the water, four-minute tread, 25-meter pack swim, and an underwater gear shed. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
07.22.2025
07.29.2025
|9225239
|250722-M-JM917-1323
|6720x4480
|15.68 MB
|Location:
PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
