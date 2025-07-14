Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste [Image 1 of 2]

    Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    The Joint Munitions Command’s health physicists are trained to perform simple and safe procedures to remove radioactive sources from commodities during scheduled campaigns. Commercial chemical and explosives agent monitors, such as the pictured device, often contain small radioactive nickel-63 sources that required controlled disposal. The volume reduction efforts by LLRW staff result in significant cost savings to the DOD.

