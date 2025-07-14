Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste

The Joint Munitions Command’s health physicists are trained to perform simple and safe procedures to remove radioactive sources from commodities during scheduled campaigns. Commercial chemical and explosives agent monitors, such as the pictured device, often contain small radioactive nickel-63 sources that required controlled disposal. The volume reduction efforts by LLRW staff result in significant cost savings to the DOD.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 08:38
|Photo ID:
|9224979
|VIRIN:
|250722-A-YZ466-2232
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.67 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
