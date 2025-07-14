Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    07.22.2025

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    Radioactive commodities and sources are routinely received, processed, and stored at a consolidation facility, which is managed by the Joint Munitions Command. Low-level rad staff perform dose-rate surveys and removable contamination surveys on packages containing radioactive materials to ensure compliance with Department of Transportation and Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulations.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 08:38
    Photo ID: 9224980
    VIRIN: 250722-A-YZ466-8834
    Location: US
    This work, Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste [Image 2 of 2], by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RIA
    AMC
    JMC
    LLRW

