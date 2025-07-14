Joint Munitions Command manages DOD’s low-level rad waste

Photo By Dori Whipple | Radioactive commodities and sources are routinely received, processed, and stored at a...... read more read more Photo By Dori Whipple | Radioactive commodities and sources are routinely received, processed, and stored at a consolidation facility, which is managed by the Joint Munitions Command. Low-level rad staff perform dose-rate surveys and removable contamination surveys on packages containing radioactive materials to ensure compliance with Department of Transportation and Nuclear Regulatory Commission regulations. see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. — The Joint Munitions Command serves as the provider for low-level radioactive waste and low-level mixed waste disposition for the Department of Defense and other federal agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Health Agency, and Defense Threat Reduction Agency.



The program ensures these materials are managed in a safe, compliant, and cost-effective manner, protecting both people and the environment. The scope of this responsibility extends far beyond simply disposal; it encompasses the entire lifecycle of these materials from identification to final resting place.



Annually, JMC develops a budget to support assigned Army LLRW responsibilities. Funding goes towards licenses, permits, required training, safety gear and supplies, and U.S. Department of Energy recycling fees. The remaining resources support disposal projects involving the logistical complexities of global travel, specialized packaging materials, and the ongoing maintenance of the consolidation facility, which is managed by JMC.



“Securing consistent funding is vital to the program’s long-term viability and our ability to continue providing essential services to the DOD,” said Mike Kurth, Chief of JMC's Environmental/Health Physics Division. “Fluctuations in funding can impact the program's capacity to respond to urgent requests or invest in new technologies for improved waste management.”



Since 1992, members of JMC's low-level radioactive waste program have traveled across the globe to safely pack and ensure the shipment of common commodities like compasses, chemical agent detectors, optical lenses, and sighting and alignment devices — among other standard issue items for service members and military facilities.



These missions often take personnel to remote locations, including active military bases, storage facilities, and even decommissioned sites. The team works closely with site personnel to identify, categorize, and prepare the waste for transport, adhering to strict regulatory guidelines. The variety of items handled highlights the pervasive, though often unseen, use of radioactive materials in everyday military equipment. This work is essential to maintaining operational readiness while responsibly managing hazardous materials.



In the fall of 2023, a member of JMC’s LLRW team oversaw the preparation and packing of thirteen 55-gallon drums containing contaminated soil in Okinawa, Japan, as part of a complex disposal mission. The individual, a health physicist, was the project manager for the effort, and ensured the work was performed compliantly, timely, and cost effectively. In October 2017, a Marine Corps CH-53E helicopter made an emergency landing in a field outside the Northern Training Area in Okinawa due to an engine fire and was subsequently destroyed, leaving behind contaminated soil. The affected area was excavated, and lab testing revealed hazardous chemicals and radioactive strontium-90 from the aircraft's inspection system. The excavated material, stored at Camp Kinser, was contracted for disposal in the United States.



Despite the technical nature of the work, LLRW missions are not inherently dangerous. Rigorous safety protocols and extensive training minimize risk.



“Safety is always our top priority,” Kurth said. “We follow strict procedures and provide our personnel with the best possible equipment.”



A U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission license allows in-house acceptance at a JMC-managed consolidation facility for any type of low-level radioactive material, as well as processing for recycling or disposal. This license is a testament to the program’s commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.



“The NRC license demonstrates our ability to meet the highest standards of safety and accountability,” Kurth said.



The consolidation facility is specifically designed and equipped to handle radioactive materials, featuring specialized storage areas, processing equipment, and trained personnel. The ability to accept a wide range of materials allows JMC to serve a diverse customer base and streamline the disposal process. Recycling efforts, where feasible, are a key component of the program, reducing the overall volume of waste requiring burial.



“We’re always looking for opportunities to recycle and minimize waste,” Kurth said. “It’s the responsible thing to do, both environmentally and economically.”



Last year, JMC’s LLRW team completed 156 radioactive pack, ship, and disposal projects totaling $8.7 million. Over 198,000 cubic feet of LLRW waste was safely and compliantly disposed of at licensed hazardous waste burial cells.



“The numbers demonstrate the scale of our operation and our commitment to responsible waste management,” Kurth said. “We’re proud of the work we do to protect people and the environment.”



This impressive volume demonstrates the program's efficiency and effectiveness in managing a significant amount of radioactive waste. The disposal process is meticulously documented and tracked to ensure full accountability and compliance with all applicable regulations. The licensed hazardous waste burial cells are carefully selected and monitored to prevent any environmental contamination. The success of these projects underscores the dedication and expertise of the JMC team and their commitment to protecting both people and the planet.



“People are often surprised to learn how many items contain small amounts of radioactive material,” Kurth said. “Our job is to ensure those items are handled responsibly at the end of their life.”