RAF Mildenhall commander Col. Garlow is presented with an award by the British Ministry of Defense

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives an award from Mark Blunting, Ministry of Defense attack helicopter project manager, at RAF Mildenhall, July 17, 2025. Garlow received the award for his support in the British AH-64E Apache purchase, strengthening the ties between the U.S. and U.K. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)