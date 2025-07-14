Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall commander Col. Garlow is presented with an award by the British Ministry of Defense [Image 2 of 3]

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Team Mildenhall leadership and British military leadership gather for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, July 17, 2025. The AH-64E Apaches were transported from the U.S. to England in an effort to strengthen the British Army Air Corps attack helicopter force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 06:34
    Photo ID: 9224827
    VIRIN: 250717-F-KM921-1009
    Resolution: 5650x3759
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    This work, RAF Mildenhall commander Col. Garlow is presented with an award by the British Ministry of Defense [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAFMildenhall
    USAFE
    Apaches
    BritishMilitary

