RAF Mildenhall commander Col. Garlow is presented with an award by the British Ministry of Defense

Team Mildenhall leadership and British military leadership gather for a group photo at RAF Mildenhall, July 17, 2025. The AH-64E Apaches were transported from the U.S. to England in an effort to strengthen the British Army Air Corps attack helicopter force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)