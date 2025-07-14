U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, right, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, receives an award from Mark Blunting, Ministry of Defense attack helicopter project manager, at RAF Mildenhall, July 17, 2025. Garlow received the award for his support in the transferring of the British AH-64E Apache, strengthening the ties between the U.S. and U.K. military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 06:34
|Photo ID:
|9224826
|VIRIN:
|250717-F-KM921-1005
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|896.59 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Mildenhall commander Col. Garlow is presented with an award by the British Ministry of Defense [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.