    GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    (Right) Sgt. Dakota Rhodes, assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, poses next to other competitors during his first novice bodybuilding competition at a neighboring Japanese Self-Defense Force garrison’s anniversary celebration, July 18, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 07.29.2025 01:53
    Photo ID: 9224682
    VIRIN: 250718-M-TC552-1148
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.44 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    CATC Camp Fuji Marines Enter Their First Bodybuilding Contest

