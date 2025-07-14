CATC Camp Fuji Marines Enter Their First Bodybuilding Contest

Many people may wonder what goes through a person’s head, when they decide to sign-up for a bodybuilding competition. A couple of Marines assigned to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan took their first steps to becoming bodybuilding challengers on Friday, July 18, 2025 at a neighboring Japanese ground Self-Defense Force garrison.



Just like every Marine has their own reasons for joining the service, two Marines had unique reasons for entering their very first bodybuilding competitions.



One Marine said that he’s always liked working out and had concentrated on how much weight he could lift, but felt prompted to make a change at the beginning of this year.



“It was back in January when I realized that I gained a lot of weight, because of leave,” said Sgt. Jordan Sparks, an ammunition technician at CATC Camp Fuji.



He said the novice bodybuilding competition at Takigahara’s anniversary festival gave him extra motivation to push himself.



“I knew that this competition was going to happen and I told myself that I was going to do it,” said Sparks. “I started to lock-it-in, losing weight, and upping my muscles to get here.”



Sparks prepared for his participation in the bodybuilding competition for several months, another Marine said he decided to sign-up for the competition about a week before the event.



“I’ve wanted to be in a show for a while now and I’m taking my chance right now,” Sgt. Dakota Rhodes, a Camp Fuji data systems administrator said.



Rhodes said he signed up after hearing about the competition the previous week while talking with a JGSDF soldier, but his passion for bodybuilding started more than three years ago.



“[My] girlfriend broke-up with me and I decided, why not go to the gym. I kept seeing motivational videos and I decided to take it upon myself and hit the gym.”



Right before they hit the stage, Rhodes and Sparks said they were nervous before the competition began.



“I’m nervous. Firstly, I’m self-conscience about my body but now I’m just showing it in front of people, strangers I don’t even know, is kind of nerve wrecking,” said Sparks.



“I do have a little bit of stage-fright, it’s kind of hard for me to look at a lot of people, especially with my shirt off. I think it’s something I have to overcome at this point,” said Rhodes.



Stepping out of their comfort zones and onto the stage to pose in front of judges and the cheering audience paid-off for both Marines. Rhodes earned fourth place. Sparks took third place.



Friends and colleagues gathered to congratulate Sparks and Rhodes after the competition concluded.



Strangers who had become instant fans approached them to request photos with them as well.



Rhodes and Sparks said that they look forward to more bodybuilding competitions in their futures.

