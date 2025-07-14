Listening to Instructions

(In the foreground left to right.) Sgt. Sho Hochi translates instructions to Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Marine Sgts. Dakota Rhodes and Jordan Sparks, before they compete in their first novice bodybuilding competition at a neighboring Japanese Self-Defense Force garrison’s anniversary celebration, July 18, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
Date Posted:
|07.29.2025 01:53
Location:
|GOTEMBA, SHIZUOKA, JP
CATC Camp Fuji Marines Enter Their First Bodybuilding Contest
