SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Charles “Dan” Cooley, the 36th Wing commander, talks to Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink about the base’s involvement in the Department-Level Exercise series at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2025. Meink’s visit is part of his first tour of the Indo-Pacific region as SecAF while learning more about the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation DLE series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)