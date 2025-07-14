Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB

    YIGO, GUAM

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    36th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-37 Gulfstream carrying Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink taxis after landing at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2025. Meink’s visit is part of his first tour of the Indo-Pacific region as SecAF while learning more about the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9224581
    VIRIN: 250726-F-TM624-1005
    Resolution: 7706x5504
    Size: 17.07 MB
    Location: YIGO, GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB
    SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB
    SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Air Force
    Visit
    DLE
    Troy Meink
    Department-Level Exercise series
    exercise Resolute Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download