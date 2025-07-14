SECAF touches down at Andersen AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink greets Andersen Air Force Base leadership at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, July 26, 2025. Meink’s visit is part of his first tour of the Indo-Pacific region as SecAF while learning more about the Air Force’s first-in-a-generation Department-Level-Exercise series. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)