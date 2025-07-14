Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, passes the division colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Shaun D. Curry, command sergeant major of the 25th Infantry Division, after receiving them from Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, during the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander and welcome the new incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)