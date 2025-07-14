Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, outgoing Commander of the 25th Infantry Division, relinquishes the division colors to Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, to pass to Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, during the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander and welcome the new incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)