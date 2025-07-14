Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, outgoing Commander of the 25th Infantry Division, relinquishes the division colors to Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commanding General of I Corps, to pass to Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, during the 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander and welcome the new incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 23:03
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
