Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland 

    25th Division Sustainment Brigade

    Color bearers from the 25th Infantry Division Brigades march across Weyand Field during the Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander, Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, and welcome the new incoming commander, Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 23:03
    Photo ID: 9224506
    VIRIN: 250728-A-GW658-1018
    Resolution: 5445x3345
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Brandon Roland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony
    25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download