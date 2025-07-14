25th Infantry Division Change of Command Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Color bearers from the 25th Infantry Division Brigades march across Weyand Field during the Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander, Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, and welcome the new incoming commander, Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Brandon Roland, 25th Division Sustainment Brigade)