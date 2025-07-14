25 ID Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Ana Rodriguez of the 25th Infantry Division Sings the Aloha O'e during the Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. A Change of Command Ceremony is a formal military tradition that marks the transfer of authority from one commander to another within a unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Hicks)