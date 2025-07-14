U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Ana Rodriguez of the 25th Infantry Division band sings Aloha O'e during the Change of Command Ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. A Change of Command Ceremony is a formal military tradition that marks the transfer of authority from one commander to another within a unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|9224474
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-PJ082-1022
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.79 MB
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 25 ID Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.