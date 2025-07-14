25 ID Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commander of 1st Corps, Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Outgoing Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Incoming Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division, conducts an Inspection of Troops during a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. A Change of Command Ceremony is a formal military tradition that marks the transfer of authority from one commander to another within a unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Hicks)