Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25 ID Change of Command [Image 13 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    25 ID Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Justin Hicks 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, Commander of 1st Corps, Maj. Gen. Marcus Evans, Outgoing Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division, and Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees, Incoming Commanding General of 25th Infantry Division, conducts an Inspection of Troops during a change of command ceremony on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. A Change of Command Ceremony is a formal military tradition that marks the transfer of authority from one commander to another within a unit. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Justin Hicks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 22:53
    Photo ID: 9224458
    VIRIN: 250728-A-PJ082-1033
    Resolution: 5432x3621
    Size: 1.64 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25 ID Change of Command [Image 17 of 17], by PFC Justin Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    25 ID Change of Command Ceremony
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25th ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command
    25 ID Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    25th ID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download