PACIFIC OCEAN – The Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) and USS Savannah (LCS 28) conduct a passing exercise while operating in the Western Pacific Ocean, July 16. Cincinnati and Savannah are on a routine deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Oscar Ledesma)
|Date Taken:
|07.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 21:38
|Photo ID:
|9224362
|VIRIN:
|250716-N-NO820-7522
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|2.22 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Cincinnati and USS Savannah Conduct PASSEX [Image 2 of 2], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.