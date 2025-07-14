Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cincinnati and USS Savannah Conduct PASSEX [Image 1 of 2]

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.16.2025

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    WESTERN PACIFIC – The Independence-variant littoral combat ships USS Cincinnati (LCS 20) and USS Savannah (LCS 28) conduct a passing exercise (PASSEX) while operating in the Western Pacific Ocean, July 16. Cincinnati and Savannah are on a routine deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations (U.S. Navy photo by Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 1st Class Oscar Ledesma)

