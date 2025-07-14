Paving the way for airpower excellence

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A civilian construction crew member checks grade for a trencher on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. By improving airfield functionality and ensuring compliance with modern standards, the project strengthens the base’s ability to support critical missions, sustain readiness and accommodate evolving requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)