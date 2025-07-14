Paving the way for airpower excellence

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    Construction crews work on a runway as a KC-46A Pegasus taxis on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. Travis AFB’s runway construction project aims to enhance operational capabilities and modernize the installation in support of Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 19:16
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    runway
    USAF
    flight line construction

