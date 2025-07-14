A civilian construction crew member operates a grader on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 24, 2025. The construction project is part of a larger effort to modernize and update the base's infrastructure to meet current and future operational demands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 19:16
|Photo ID:
|9224102
|VIRIN:
|250724-F-OY799-1172
|Resolution:
|7360x4140
|Size:
|17.43 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Paving the way for airpower excellence [Image 14 of 14], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.