U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 250th Birthday Events

U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William Green, U.S. Army Chaplains Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan and others cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, Friday, July 25, 2025. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ legacy before its 250th birthday on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)