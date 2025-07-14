Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 250th Birthday Events [Image 52 of 53]

    U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 250th Birthday Events

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William Green, U.S. Army Chaplains Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan and others cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, Friday, July 25, 2025. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ legacy before its 250th birthday on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:00
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
