U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 250th Birthday Events

U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) William Green, U.S. Army Chaplains Corps Regimental Sgt. Maj. Meaghan and others cut a cake during an event in the Memorial Chapel at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Ft. Myer, Virginia, Friday, July 25, 2025. This was one of three events on that day at ANC and Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall honoring the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ legacy before its 250th birthday on July 29, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 14:00
|Photo ID:
|9223124
|VIRIN:
|250725-A-IW468-5679
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.92 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
