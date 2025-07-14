Service members, families, and community leaders gathered at the installation's Water Park on July 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Army Community Service (ACS).
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 11:24
|Photo ID:
|9222419
|VIRIN:
|250728-A-CC868-1002
|Resolution:
|3195x2588
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|PR
This work, Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters [Image 4 of 4], by Carlos Cuebas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters
