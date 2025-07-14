Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters

    PUERTO RICO

    07.25.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Buchanan

    Iris Castillo Garcia, the wife of retired Air Force Master Sergeant Gil Fernández Reyes, faced her husband’s mobilizations to the Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Colombia multiple times.

    "The biggest challenge as a military wife was feeling alone, especially without family nearby. To combat this loneliness, I visited the Fort Buchanan Army Community Service, where I participated in tours around the island, visited museums, and attended various events. I also took resilience courses and language classes," said Castillo Garcia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:24
    Photo ID: 9222422
    VIRIN: 250728-A-CC868-1005
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 436.91 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters
    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters
    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters
    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM
    fort buchanan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download