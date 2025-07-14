Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Iris Castillo Garcia, the wife of retired Air Force Master Sergeant Gil Fernández Reyes, faced her husband’s mobilizations to the Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Colombia multiple times.



"The biggest challenge as a military wife was feeling alone, especially without family nearby. To combat this loneliness, I visited the Fort Buchanan Army Community Service, where I participated in tours around the island, visited museums, and attended various events. I also took resilience courses and language classes," said Castillo Garcia.