Fort Buchanan's Army Community Service Celebrates Sixty Years of Supporting Local Warfighters

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO - Service members, families, and community leaders gathered at the installation's Water Park on July 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Army Community Service (ACS).



“The purpose of ACS is to empower our warfighters by providing comprehensive, standardized, coordinated, and responsive services that support Soldiers, Army Civilians, and their families, regardless of their geographical location. ACS is the Army's official program designed to assist our troops and their families,” said Wilda Diaz, ACS Director at Fort Buchanan.



For sixty years, Army Community Service (ACS) across every installation has adapted to meet the needs of the U.S. Army, continually evolving in response to the changing requirements of a modern force. Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer described how ACS directly support the troops’ readiness.



"As we speak, we have hundreds of service members from Fort Buchanan and units across Puerto Rico deployed to several countries worldwide, including Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Additionally, other units are currently preparing to mobilize. These service members can be deployed anytime, anywhere, to support our nation's needs, thanks to the assistance provided by Fort Buchanan Army Community Service," said Samples.



According to Diaz, ACS offers programs and services that keep Soldiers and their families resilient, ready, and empowered.



"We provide parenting classes, relationship workshops, and crisis intervention services. We also offer job search assistance, resume writing, and career counseling for military spouses, as well as training in Army culture, leadership, and life skills for family members," Diaz added, noting that the services provided by ACS go beyond what family services units typically offer.



Iris Castillo Garcia, the wife of retired Air Force Master Sergeant Gil Fernández Reyes, faced her husband’s mobilizations to the Arab Emirates, Iraq, and Colombia multiple times.



"The biggest challenge as a military wife was feeling alone, especially without family nearby. To combat this loneliness, I visited the Fort Buchanan ACS, where I participated in tours around the island, visited museums, and attended various events. I also took resilience courses and language classes," said Castillo Garcia.



She encouraged families of the thousands of Reserve and National Guard members in Puerto Rico to take advantage of ACS resources.



"If you have a military son, daughter, father, or mother and live on the island, the Fort Buchanan ACS program is here for you. Don’t hesitate to call and participate in the activities. The programs are bilingual, and all military families are welcome. This community is like a family, and together we support each other," Castillo Garcia stated.



For more information about Fort Buchanan ACS, visit Davis Street, building #225, Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, or contact Wilda Diaz, ACS Director, at wilda.diaz3.civ@army.mil or by phone at 787-707-3804/3292.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan supports approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve personnel, Puerto Rico National Guard members, Marine Corps Reserve members, and Navy Reserve personnel. The installation serves as a readiness enhancement platform, ensuring that military personnel are prepared for deployment at anytime and anywhere.

