    U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane

    UNITED STATES

    07.17.2025

    Photo by Sara Garavuso 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    On July 18, 2025, the U.S. Army Parachute Team (Golden Knights) and the British Army's Red Devils Parachute Display Team made parachuting history by completing the world’s first six-way downplane formation—The Hex—during the Armed Forces Parachute Championships in Netheravon, U.K. The high-speed, hexagon configuration maneuver demanded extreme precision, coordination, and teamwork. Developed over two years and perfected through joint training, The Hex showcased elite canopy piloting and the power of international military collaboration.

    Photo by LCpl Ollie Goss of the British Army Parachute Display Team

    Date Taken: 07.17.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:45
    Photo ID: 9222157
    VIRIN: 250718-D-GG590-6141
    Resolution: 8640x5760
    Size: 17.02 MB
    Location: US
    This work, U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane [Image 7 of 7], by Sara Garavuso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane
    U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane

