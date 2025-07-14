U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. Army Parachute Team (Golden Knights) and the British Army's Red Devils Parachute Display Team made parachuting history by completing the world’s first six-way downplane formation—The Hex—during the Armed Forces Parachute Championships in Netheravon, U.K. The high-speed, hexagon configuration maneuver demanded extreme precision, coordination, and teamwork. Developed over two years and perfected through joint training, The Hex showcased elite canopy piloting and the power of international military collaboration.



Photo by LCpl Ollie Goss of the British Army Parachute Display Team