U.S. and British Army Parachute Teams Execute First-Ever 6-Way Downplane

On July 18, 2025, the U.S. Army Parachute Team (Golden Knights) and the British Army's Red Devils Parachute Display Team made parachuting history by completing the world's first six-way downplane formation—The Hex—during the Armed Forces Parachute Championships in Netheravon, U.K. The high-speed, hexagon configuration maneuver demanded extreme precision, coordination, and teamwork. Developed over two years and perfected through joint training, The Hex showcased elite canopy piloting and the power of international military collaboration. Photo by LCpl Ollie Goss of the British Army Parachute Display Team

NETHERAVON, United Kingdom — In a landmark moment for parachuting, the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, and the British Army’s Parachute Display Team, the Red Devils, successfully performed the world’s first six-way downplane formation during the closing ceremony of the Armed Forces Parachute Championships on July 18, 2025.



Known as The Hex, the unprecedented formation featured six parachutists connected by probes in a hexagon configuration, descending in unison while presenting a dramatic, high-speed display for spectators below at Netheravon Airfield in Wiltshire.



The downplane—a maneuver that requires parachutists to link together mid-air and fly their canopies downward at speed—is already considered one of the most difficult canopy formations in parachuting. Increasing the number of participants from five to six required major advances in coordination, timing, equipment strength, and canopy control.



According to Cpl. Cameron Clark of the Red Devils, the concept for The Hex began after the team achieved a five-way downplane, called the Pentagram, in 2023. Inspired to push boundaries further, the Red Devils began experimenting with expanding the formation. But with limited time, high turnover due to operational duties, and demanding training schedules, the vision remained just out of reach.



That changed in 2025, when a joint training deployment with the U.S. Army Parachute Team provided an opportunity to share the idea. Both teams began training together immediately, starting with 3-way formations and gradually progressing to 5-way attempts. Despite an equipment failure during one of the rehearsals, the collaboration laid the foundation for a successful attempt.



Although time ran out before The Hex could be attempted during the joint training, the teams reconvened at the Armed Forces Parachute Championships with a clear goal: to complete the formation together.

On the morning of July 18, the jumpers conducted three rehearsal jumps, refining each aspect of the formation. Though one final attempt fell just short, the groundwork was in place.



Later that afternoon, with the weather threatening to cancel the closing ceremony display, a brief break in the clouds opened a final window of opportunity. The teams had two plans: perform a standard low show, or—if conditions allowed—go for The Hex.



At 14,000 feet, with six jumpers and two aerial photographers exiting the aircraft, the skies cleared in their favor. By 9,700 feet, the six-stack was built: parachutists aligned vertically, each connected by reinforced straps and managing canopy control in coordination with those above and below. At 6,500 feet, the transition to a full six-way downplane was complete.



The formation was flown by Cpl. Stephen Handley, Cpl. Cameron Clark, and Cpl. Ryan Moult of the Red Devils, alongside Sgt. 1st Class Morgan George, Sgt. 1st Class Ryan O’Rourke, and Sgt. 1st Class Nahu Ramirez of the Golden Knights. Ground photography was captured by DAC Sara Garavuso; aerial imagery by LCpl. Ollie Goss.

The successful execution of The Hex not only demonstrated advanced canopy piloting and technical skill, but also showcased what’s possible through international military cooperation. For both teams, the moment marked more than a display—it marked a place in parachuting history.