Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum

More than 50 Navy Reserve hospital corpsmen, doctors and nurses from across the country conducted their two-week annual training at Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), July 14-25. During the two-week training, Navy Reservists validated their skills in medical courses such as Tactical Combat Casualty Care, Hospital Corpsman Skills Basic Life Support, Advanced Life Support and Delayed Evacuation Casualty Management. They practiced marksmanship, convoy simulations and water survivability at various Fort Drum facilities, and a waterborne mass casualty exercise in Alexandria Bay. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)