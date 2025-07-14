Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 50 Navy Reserve hospital corpsmen, doctors and nurses from across the country conducted their two-week annual training at Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), July 14-25. The training highlighted the interoperability among forces, as Navy Reservists trained with Army, Coast Guard and New York Naval Militia in joint exercises. The culminating exercise required litter teams to move tactically through combat trauma lanes and perform an aeromedical evacuation with the 10th Combat Aviation Brigade DUSTOFF unit. The Sailors are assigned to Navy Reserve Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NRNMRTC) Portsmouth, which provided medical training oversight during the Operation Commanding Force rotation. There were an additional 16 Sailors from Navy Medical Forces Atlantic Bethesda. Some arrived as far away as California and New Mexico, while others had a closer trip from upstate New York and Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)