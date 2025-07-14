Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

More than 50 Navy Reserve hospital corpsmen, doctors and nurses from across the country conducted their two-week annual training at Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), July 14-25. The training highlighted the interoperability among forces, as Navy Reservists trained with Army, Coast Guard and New York Naval Militia in joint exercises. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)