More than 50 Navy Reserve hospital corpsmen, doctors and nurses from across the country conducted their two-week annual training at Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), July 14-25. The training highlighted the interoperability among forces, as Navy Reservists trained with Army, Coast Guard and New York Naval Militia in joint exercises. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 09:06
|Photo ID:
|9222121
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-XX986-1009
|Resolution:
|4080x3072
|Size:
|2.23 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum [Image 11 of 11], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
