    Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum [Image 8 of 11]

    Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2025

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    More than 50 Navy Reserve hospital corpsmen, doctors and nurses from across the country conducted their two-week annual training at Fort Drum’s Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center (MSTC), July 14-25. The training highlighted the interoperability among forces, as Navy Reservists trained with Army, Coast Guard and New York Naval Militia in joint exercises. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 09:06
    Photo ID: 9222121
    VIRIN: 250724-A-XX986-1009
    Resolution: 4080x3072
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Navy Reservists hone medical skills during Operation Commanding Force at Fort Drum

    IMCOM
    AMC
    Operation Commanding Force
    Bridgewater-Vaccaro Medical Simulation Training Center
    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum

