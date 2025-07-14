Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Patrol Squadrons support NATO-led vigilance activity Baltic Sentry [Image 21 of 22]

    U.S. Navy Patrol Squadrons support NATO-led vigilance activity Baltic Sentry

    KEFLAVIK, ICELAND

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (July 24, 2025) - A P-8A Poseidon, attached to the Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights’, takes off in support of a NATO-led vigilance activity, ‘Baltic Sentry’, at Keflavík Air Base, July 24, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.28.2025 07:43
    Photo ID: 9222077
    VIRIN: 250724-N-JC435-2063
    Resolution: 3636x2726
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: KEFLAVIK, IS
    U.S. Navy Patrol Squadrons support NATO-led vigilance activity Baltic Sentry
    P-8A
    VP-46
    Baltic Sentry
    Baltic Sentry 25
    Iceland

