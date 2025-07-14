U.S. Navy Patrol Squadrons support NATO-led vigilance activity Baltic Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (July 24, 2025) - Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Jessica Tasi, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, uses hand signals to communicate with the P-8A Poseidon flight deck during engine starts in support of a NATO-led vigilance activity, ‘Baltic Sentry’, at Keflavík Air Base, July 24, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)