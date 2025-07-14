KEFLAVÍK, Iceland (July 24, 2025) - Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Jessica Tasi, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, marshals a taxiing P-8A Poseidon in support of a NATO-led vigilance activity, ‘Baltic Sentry’, at Keflavík Air Base, July 24, 2025. VP-46 and VP-69 are on a joint deployment to the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sara Wedemeyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.28.2025 07:43
|Photo ID:
|9222076
|VIRIN:
|250724-N-JC435-2006
|Resolution:
|4809x3206
|Size:
|2.16 MB
|Location:
|KEFLAVIK, IS
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Patrol Squadrons support NATO-led vigilance activity Baltic Sentry [Image 22 of 22], by LT Sara Wedemeyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.