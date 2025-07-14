Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Allison Smith | Sitting Volleyball [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Allison Smith | Sitting Volleyball

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Photo by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    SSgt Allison Smith participating in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games sitting volleyball bronze match.

    The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 19:08
    Photo ID: 9206494
    VIRIN: 250726-F-XX948-2255
    Resolution: 9504x6336
    Size: 1.83 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Allison Smith | Sitting Volleyball [Image 4 of 4], by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | SSgt Allison Smith | Sitting Volleyball
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | | Sitting Volleyball
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | Sitting Volleyball
    2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | MSgt Christopher Borland | Sitting Volleyball

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sitting Volleyball, DWG2025, Adaptive Sports, AFW2, Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download