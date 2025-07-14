2025 DoD Warrior Games | Team Air Force | MSgt Christopher Borland | Sitting Volleyball

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MSgt Christopher Borland celebrating after winning bronze in the 2025 DoD Warrior Games sitting volleyball competition.



The Department of Defense Warrior Games is a Paralympic-style event used to showcase the power of adaptive sports as part of the recover process for wounded, ill or injured servicemembers. The US Olympic Committee hosted the Warrior Games from 2010 to 2014 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. DoD began hosting the games in 2015, with the US Marine Corps hosting that year at Quantico, Virginia. (Air Force photo by Anthony Beauchamp)