MKI Midshipmen Briefing

Midshipman attend a meet-and-greet with the commanding officer in the ship’s classroom aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)