    MKI Midshipmen Briefing [Image 1 of 4]

    MKI Midshipmen Briefing

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Captain Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), hosts a meet-and-greet with midshipmen in the ship’s classroom, July 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MKI Midshipmen Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Underway
    Midshipman
    Gung Ho
    MKI

