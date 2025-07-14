MKI Midshipmen Briefing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), hosts a meet-and-greet with midshipmen in the ship’s classroom, July 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)