    MKI Midshipmen Briefing [Image 3 of 4]

    MKI Midshipmen Briefing

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Midshipman attend a meet-and-greet with the commanding officer in the ship’s classroom aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), July 24, 2025. Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 18:18
    Photo ID: 9206473
    VIRIN: 250724-N-TP849-1027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.66 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MKI Midshipmen Briefing [Image 4 of 4], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Underway
    Midshipman
    Gung Ho
    MKI

