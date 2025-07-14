Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lethality through logistics: 181 BSB provides medical support under stress [Image 5 of 6]

    Lethality through logistics: 181 BSB provides medical support under stress

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alec Dionne 

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Spc. Laura Day with Charlie Co., 181st Brigade Support Battalion, 81st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, provides simulated treatment to Capt. Trevor Gibson during a mass casualty training at Yakima Training Center, Wash., July 20, 2025. Mass casualty training during the 81st Brigade’s annual exercise is crucial for preparing medical teams to triage, stabilize, and evacuate mass casualties in realistic combat scenarios, enhancing readiness for large-scale operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alec Dionne)

    Date Taken: 07.19.2025
    Date Posted: 07.26.2025 16:59
    Photo ID: 9206387
    VIRIN: 250720-Z-EJ372-1096
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.26 MB
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Lethality through logistics: 181 BSB provides medical support under stress [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yakima Training Center
    medical
    indirect fire

